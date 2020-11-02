PoK to Gilgit-Baltistan integral part of India, illegally occupied by Pakistan: Rajnath Singh

Headlines

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll mounts to 18, search for 98 people continue

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

What is Mahadev app scam involving Ranbir Kapoor, Hina Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, other celebrities?

American envoy’s visit to PoK sparks geopolitical row; India raises concerns with US over Kashmir dispute

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll mounts to 18, search for 98 people continue

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

7 Benefits of smiling and laughing

7 Natural herbs to reduce belly fat

10 health benefits of moon milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Watch: Vijay fans damage Chennai theatre after Leo trailer screening, viral tweets accuse cinema owners of mismanagement

Leo trailer: Badass Vijay protects family, battles ruthless Sanjay Dutt, fans say 'rest in peace old records'

HomeIndia

India

PoK to Gilgit-Baltistan integral part of India, illegally occupied by Pakistan: Rajnath Singh

He took a dig at the Congress on raising fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and questioned their silence after Pakistan admitted to the attack.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 06:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, November 2 categorically stated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan are an integral part of India and are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.

He took to the social networking site Twitter and said, "Gilgit-Baltistan is under illegal occupation by Pakistan and is now going to make it a state on which our government has said in two words that from PoK to Gilgit-Baltistan is an integral part of India."  

He also tweeted, "We did not want India to be divided but it was done. You are also aware of the Hindu-Sikh-Buddhist who remained in Pakistan and how they have been dealing with them. We enacted a citizenship law for minorities facing religious persecution there," 

He took a dig at the Congress on raising fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and questioned their silence after Pakistan admitted to the attack. He tweeted, "The Pulwama attack was said to be lewd by the Congress. Prime Minister Modiji was suspected. Three days ago in the Assembly of Pakistan, the Pakistan minister himself revealed what had happened in Pulwama. Why are the Congress silent now?"

In an election rally on October 31, Rajnath Singh had said that the acceptance by the Pakistani minister of the Pulwama terror attack has silenced all critics and opposition parties, particularly the Congress. 

"A Pakistani minister has revealed the truth in the Pulwama attack by giving a statement in the National Assembly. Pakistan has accepted that they were behind the Pulwama attack. Until now, they had been saying they were not involved in it," he had said. 

"Congress leaders had questioned our intent then. But now that a Pakistani minister has given a statement in the National Assembly that Pakistan was involved in the Pulwama attack, they are silent," he had added.

On February 14, 2019, a jeep laden with explosives had hit a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF jawans on the Jammu- Srinagar highway at Lethpora in Pulwama. The attack had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Hollywood film beat every Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir film at Indian box office; even broke this record of Baahubali 2

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

Viral video: Desi bride dances gracefully to Kaun Tujhe, netizens say 'jordar performance'

Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale lands Amitabh Bachchan in trouble, here’s why

Recalling glorious duos: Rachin and Conway in 2023, Can New Zealand replicate India's 2011 WC triumph of kohli-Sehwag?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE