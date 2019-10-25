PoK not controlled by Pak establishment, it is a terrorist-controlled region: Army chief

Slamming the Pakistani establishment over the presence of terrorists in the PoK, Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is actually a terrorist-controlled region.

"...The territory which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan is not controlled by the Pakistani establishment, it is controlled by terrorists. PoK is actually a terrorist-controlled part of Pakistan," Rawat said.

The Army chief said that Jammu and Kashmir includes the entire PoK and Gilgit Baltistan which has also been occupied by Pakistan.

"When we say Jammu & Kashmir, the complete state of Jammu & Kashmir includes PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. Therefore PoK and Gilgit Baltistan become an occupied territory - a territory which has been illegally occupied by our western neighbour," Army Chief said at a seminar attended by retired officers in New Delhi.

Earlier in September, General Rawat had said that the government had to take a decision regarding PoK as the Army was ready for any scenario.

"The government takes action in such matters. Institutions of the country will work as per the orders of the government. The Army is always ready," Rawat had said.

Speaking at the event on Friday Rawat also expressed his appreciation for former Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and the government for their efforts to restore the facility of providing 'rations in kind' to army personnel.

After the implementation of the 7th pay commission, the government withdrew the facility of 'rations in kind' to the army officers in 2017.

After the withdrawal of the ration facility, Lanba wrote a letter to then Defence Minister Arun Jaitley in 2017 asking him to restart the service by drawing his focus on the major issues faced by the armed forces on savings and running the defence officers`mess due to the initiative.

After the facility was restored, army personnel will be getting their rations soon. Several army officers have been claiming credits over social media and the Army Chief stated that the process is being delayed due to 'conflict of interest'.

"There are many claimants for its restart but truth is that the credit goes to former Navy Chief and Chairman, Chiefs of Staffs Committee Admiral Sunil Lanba who pushed the case strongly with the Defence Minister and no individual can take credit," ANI quoted General Rawat as saying.