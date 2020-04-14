Poila Baisakh 2020: Facebook, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish your loved ones 'Subho Nababorsho'

Poila Boishakh 2020 or the Bengali New Year is being celebrated today i.e April 14, 2020. It marks the first day of the first month of the lunisolar Bengali calendar.

On this day, traders in West Bengal open their new account books for the year on Bengali New Year after offering prayers to Lakshmi and Ganesha to bring them prosperity.

In some parts of Bengal people take part in the celebration of ‘Shiva Gajan’ festival. This is the last day of the Bengali calendar. Faithful Hindu devotees offer various rituals and symbolic sacrifices hoping the favour of God Shiva to mark the advent of the Bengali New Year.

Here are some messages you can send your loved ones – Bengali or non-Bengali – on this auspicious day.

1. May the sweetness of sandesh and flavour of ripe mango fill your life with the joy of a New Year! Subho Noboborsho!

2. Sending your way.. Deep felt wishes and greetings.. for the oncoming year.. May your new year.. be happy and prosperous!

3. Wishing a blessed and prosperos Bengali New year to you and your family.

4. May this Poila Boisakh fill your life with an abundance of hope, wealth and happiness!

5. Let’s pray for God to bless us with happiness, courage and wealth on this Bengali New Year. Hearty Poila Boishakh greetings.

6. Sending your way heartfelt wishes and greetings for the coming year. May your new year be happy and prosperous! Happy Bengali New Year to you and your family.

7. May the sweetness of Sandesh fill your life with the joy of a New Year! Subho Noboborsho to you and your loved ones.

8. This Poila Boisakh, I pray that all your heart’s desires be fulfilled. Wishing you a great New Year!

9. May all your dreams come true, your aspirations find bigger wings and most importantly you feel loved wherever you go”.May you come up as bright as sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey.Hope coming new year fulfill all your desires and wishes.

10. Let this year be one that brings you peace, joy and fulfillment. Happy Pohela Boisakh!

11. Jaagbe Pakhi Gaibe Gan, Notun Diner Ahoban. Jegeche Surjo Debe Alo, Agami Din Gulo Sobar Katuk Valo…

*Subho Noboborsho**

12. Nutun Surjo Nutun Pran. Nutun Sur Nutun Gaan. Futuk Ful Ashuk Vomor. Suvo Hok Nutun Bochor.

Happy Bengali New Year!!

13. Suru Hok Notun Kore Path Chola Notuner Dike-Notuner Pashe Purono Valo Gulo Jeno Thake,Shdu Muche Jak Kosto, Glani R Bytha,

14. Esece Notun Bochor, Sobai K Janai Sukhobor.. Sobar Mone Anondo...Tobe Keno Mukh Bondho... Jore Jore Bola Dorker... HAPPY Bengali NEW YEAR.