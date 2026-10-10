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POCSO court sentences accused to death for brutal killing of 8-year-old in Jamnagar

A POCSO Court in Jamnagar has sentenced Nitin Dosaji Manek to death for murdering an eight-year-old girl after subjecting her to prolonged physical abuse.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 12:31 PM IST

POCSO court sentences accused to death for brutal killing of 8-year-old in Jamnagar
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A POCSO Court has awarded the death penalty to Nitin Dosaji Manek in the murder of an eight-year-old girl in Sikka, Jamnagar district. The court termed the case as one of the ‘rarest of the rare’ cases after examining the evidence presented by the prosecution.

The verdict follows a police investigation that was completed quickly after the child was found to have been subjected to severe abuse before her death.

Girl suffered prolonged physical abuse before murder

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the incident took place in 2025 in Sikka. The eight-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to brutal physical abuse before she was killed.

The CMO said the child was allegedly burned with matchsticks and repeatedly attacked with an iron pestle. The crime initially went undetected.

Police identify and arrest Nitin Manek

After the case came to light, police launched an investigation and identified Nitin Dosaji Manek, a resident of Sikka in Jamnagar, as the accused.

Investigators arrested Manek and collected scientific, technical and documentary evidence during the probe. The chargesheet was submitted before the court within 35 days of the incident, according to the CMO.

Prosecution examines 23 witnesses

During the trial, the public prosecutor presented evidence to establish the prosecution's case. A total of 23 witnesses were examined before the POCSO Court.

The prosecution also submitted around 95 documentary pieces of evidence for the court's consideration.

Court calls case ‘rarest of the rare’

After examining the evidence and considering the seriousness of the crime, the court classified the case as falling under the ‘rarest of the rare’ category.

Manek was sentenced to death for the murder. The court also awarded him life imprisonment under the POCSO Act and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

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