POCSO Act meant to protect minors from sexual abuse, not to criminalise consensual relationships of young adults: HC

Delhi High Court - File Photo

While granting bail to a man booked for kidnapping and offences under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the Delhi High Court has said that the intention of the Act was to protect the children from sexual abuse and not “criminalise consensual romantic relationships between young adults”, reported Live Law.

A single judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh made this observation while hearing a bail application of a man booked for aggravated penetrated sexual assault (Section 6) and abetment (Section 17) under the POCSO, kidnapping (Section 363) and rape (Section 376) under the IPC.

According to the facts of the case, a 17-year-old girl was married to a man on June 30, 2021, but she did not wish to stay with him. In October 2021, she came to the house of the accused, her friend, who took her to Punjab where they married. Her father registered an FIR against the accused.

“In my opinion, the intention of POCSO was t protect children below 18 years from sexual exploitation. It was never meant to criminalise consensual romantic relationships between two young adults. However, this has to be seen from facts and circumstances of each case. There might be cases where the survivor of sexual offence, may under pressure or trauma be forced to settle,” said Justice Singh.

The accused was in judicial custody since December 31, 2021. His counsel had last month told court that the girl had earlier approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection from her parents. The Punjab and Haryana HC had directed that the couple be provided with adequate police protection.

The HC thereafter observed that this was not a case where the girl was “coerced into the relationship” with the accused. In fact, she had herself gone to the accused’s home and asked him to marry her, it noted. “The statement of the victim makes it clear that this is a romantic relationship between the two and that the sexual act between them was consensual. Although the victim is minor and, hence, her consent does not have any legal bearing, I am of the opinion that the factum of a consensual relationship borne out of love should be of consideration while granting bail,” the HC held.