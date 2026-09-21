POCSO-accused teacher jumps to death from Bengaluru SP Office while in custody

POCSO-accused PT teacher Shashidhar died after jumping from 3rd floor of Bengaluru South SP office in Ramanagara while in police custody.

A 49-year-old physical education teacher, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children, died after jumping from the third floor of the Bengaluru South SP office complex during judicial custody procedures. He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the district hospital.

Who was the accused?

The accused, Shashidhar, a physical education teacher from Vijayanagara district, has been arrested for alleged sexual assault of multiple children at a private school in Channapatna, Ramanagara district. A complaint led to a case being registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

What happened at the SP office?

At a government hospital, Shashidhar was taken for a medical examination after his arrest. On Sunday, he was brought to the Bengaluru South District Superintendent of Police office complex in Ramanagara. In order to take his fingerprints and complete other formalities, he was brought to the Measurement Collection Unit on the third floor. He allegedly shoved the accompanying constable away as he was led back to the police car. He then ran towards the railing and jumped from the third floor, police said.

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CCTV footage and death

Police reported that a CCTV camera captured an incident involving a man who pushed a constable and jumped from a railing. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Ramanagara district hospital, where he later died despite medical efforts. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident and potential security lapses during his escort.