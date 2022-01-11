Pocket lockdown imposed in THESE districts of West Bengal - Read guidelines

One of the worst COVID-19 affected states in the country is West Bengal which is seeing a sudden spurt in cases. To stop the spread of the virus the state government has taken various steps and now it has imposed pocket lockdown in several districts.

The areas where pocket lockdown has been imposed have been designated as micro containment zones. The district administration has laid down strict regulations in all the districts where the cases are in high numbers.

In the Madhyamgram Municipality of North 24 Pargana, the district administration has imposed complete lockdown from January 13 to January 15. Apart from essential services, nothing will be open on the these days. In Birbhum's Siuri Municipality, all markets will remain closed from 5 pm to 6 am. In Bolpur Municipality, markets will be closed from 2 pm to 6 am.

The district administration has decided to keep the market closed for four consecutive days from January 7 to January 11 in Rajpur Sonarpur municipality which falls in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. COVID-19 infection are increasing in the Rajpur Sonarpur area rapidly.

Police have been instructed to take legal action if anyone comes out without a mask. Market committees have been instructed not to trade without a mask.

Due to the spread of the COVID-19 infection, district administration has decided to keep the markets closed for three days a week in Barasat. A mini containment zone has been declared in Ashoknagar Kalyangarh municipality area of ​​North 24 Parganas.

On Monday, the Jhargram district was under full lockdown. All movements were prohibited except essential services. The development comes as West Bengal on Monday reported 19,286 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5,001 fewer than the previous day, taking the tally to 17,74,332.