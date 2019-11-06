PNB Scam: UK court rejects Nirav Modi's new bail plea

The 48-year-old was produced before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to make another attempt at being let out on bail until his trial that is slated for May next year.

A UK court on Wednesday rejected a new bail plea of the fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering case.

The 48-year-old was produced before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to make another attempt at being let out on bail until his trial that is slated for May next year.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot rejected the bail plea despite his offer to double security from 2 million pounds to 4 million pounds.

Modi reportedly claimed depression and anxiety in his latest application. His earlier bail requests at the court were rejected by Chief Magistrate Arbuthnot, and then also on appeal at the High Court in London, as he was deemed a flight risk.

In an attempt to persuade the judge to grant bail, Modi's legal team has previously described his experience in prison as damaging and has offered stringent electronic tag and other conditions akin to house arrest at his posh Centrepoint apartment in the West End of London. A few months back, the team also appealed at London's Royal Courts of Justice, where a judge was told about the diamantaire's 'troubled' state of mind in "confidential" documents.

Nirav Modi was arrested on March 19 by Scotland Yard in connection with Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. He is in prison since then.

He has not returned to India despite repeated summonses from Indian probe agencies and courts. India is seeking his extradition to make him face the law of the land for allegedly committing the economic offences.

Modi also faces charges under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Choksi in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court in Mumbai.

He fled India before details of the fraud emerged in January 2018.