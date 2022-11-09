Search icon
PNB scam: Nirav Modi loses appeal as UK High Court orders extradition to India to face fraud, money laundering charges

Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who presided over the appeal hearing earlier this year, delivered the verdict.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

Nirav Modi - File Photo

The High Court in London on Wednesday ordered diamond merchant Nirav Modi's extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.

The 51-year-old businessman, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-east London, had been granted permission to appeal against District Judge Sam Goozee's Westminster Magistrates' Court ruling in favour of extradition last February.

Nirav is the subject of two two sets of criminal proceedings, with the CBI case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of undertaking (LoUs) or loan agreements, and the ED case relates to the laundering of the proceeds of the fraud. 

Two additional charges were added to the CBI cases -- “causing the disappearance of evidence” and intimidating witnesses or “criminal intimidation to cause death”.

