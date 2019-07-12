PNB scam: Enforcement Directorate attaches Mehul Choksi's Dubai assets worth Rs 24.8 cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached immovable properties and bank account worth Rs 24.77 crore of Mehul Choksi under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in Punjab National Bank Fraud Case.

The agency has seized three commercial properties in Dubai, valuables, a Mercedes Benz E280 and fixed deposit account controlled by accused Choksi.

ED initiated investigation in money laundering case against Mehul Choksi and others on February 15, 18 under the provisions of PMLA on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Choksi and others have cheated against Punjab National Bank in connivance with certain bank officials by fraudulently getting the Letter of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit issued causing wrongful loss to the bank.

Out of total Proceeds of Crime worth Rs 6097.73 crore, ED has so far attached and seized properties worth Rs 2534.70 crore, including Thursday's attachment. Accused Choksi is in Antigua and Barbuda and extradition request has been sent.

Choksi, the chairman of the Gitanjali Group who has taken refuge in Antigua and Barbuda, is one of the prime accused in the PNB fraud along with his nephew Nirav Modi.

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2018 and he took the oath of allegiance to that country on January 15 last year.

Mehul Choksi cited a long history of health issues, including heart problems and a blood clot in the brain, as well as risk to his life as the reasons behind his moving there.

Antigue's Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said the nation is not a "safe harbor for criminals" including those involved in financial crimes.

A Red Corner Notice has also been issued against Choksi on the request of ED. Choksi's nephew Nirav Modi, who had escaped to London earlier, was arrested there and is also facing extradition.