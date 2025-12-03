PMO changes to 'Seva Tirth', Raj Bhawans renamed, Shah says PM Modi has..

Prime Minister's Office has now been renamed to ‘Seva Tirth’ and Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas will be now called Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas, respectively. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasised on 'seva' of the people.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power with Narendra Modi as its leader, the government has been on a name changing spree. In the latest move, Prime Minister's Office has now been renamed to ‘Seva Tirth’ and Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas will be now called Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas, respectively.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called the initiative an important milestone in India's journey to become a developed nation. Sharing his thoughts on X, Shah said that since BJP came to power, the Modi government has been known not for power, but for service, a way of governing where the topmost leader of the government thinks himself a chief servant or a Pradhan Sevak who serves the people seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

पिछले 11 वर्षों से मोदी सरकार सत्ता नहीं, सेवा की पर्याय रही है, जिसमें सत्ता का सर्वोच्च नेता स्वयं को प्रधानसेवक मानकर जनता के लिए सातों दिन, 24 घंटे कार्य कर रहे हैं। इसी दिशा में प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने सेवा के संकल्प को दोहराते हुए प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय को… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 2, 2025

“In this direction, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has reiterated the resolve for service and named the Prime Minister's Office 'Seva Tirth'. At the same time, Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas are being renamed as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas," Shah wrote in Hindi.

A new complex is being made to house the PMO will be called 'Seva Tirth'. It was earlier called the Executive Enclave under the Central Vista Redevelopment project.

Along with the PMO, this complex will include offices of the Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat and India House, which will serve as a venue for discussions with visiting dignitaries. The move is a significant step in the Central Vista redevelopment.

Raj Bhavans across the country are being renamed as Lok Bhavans. According to the government this change is not only for administrative purpose but signifies a cultural and moral shift while a change in names marks a "shift in mindset".