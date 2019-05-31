PMLA case: Robert Vadra skips Friday ED date; summoned again on June 4

Headlines

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

'Why PM Modi is...': Rahul Gandhi seeks JPC probe into allegations against Adani group

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC Civil Services without coaching, got AIR...

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

HomeIndia

India

PMLA case: Robert Vadra skips Friday ED date; summoned again on June 4

The Enforcement Directorate has asked him to appear next week on June 4 after he missed today's summons.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 11:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Friday skipped his scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad, officials said.

They said Vadra has cited bad health as the reason for missing the date.

The agency has now asked him to appear next week on June 4 to answer questions emerging from some fresh evidences brought out in the case, they said. Vadra was grilled for about five hours Thursday when the investigating officer of the case recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The businessman made public comments on social media on Thursday saying it was the 11th time he appeared before probe agencies and has been subjected to 70 hours of questioning so far.

"I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary. I have and will adhere to all summons/norms of government agencies. I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approximately 70 hours. In future also, I will cooperate, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations," Vadra said.

Vadra has appeared before the ED multiple times in connection with this case and also in another criminal money laundering cases related to alleged irregularities of land allotment in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The agency recently sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail given to him and also opposed his plea for foreign travel.

A court Wednesday reserved for June 3 its order to allow Vadra to travel abroad or not.

The ED had told the Delhi High Court that it required Vadra's custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order that gave relief to the high-profile businessman.


The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

The agency had told a Delhi court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth five million GBP and the other valued at four million GBP, six other flats and more properties.

Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch-hunt against him. He said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: Why Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is betting big on Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail to power RIL’s growth

Man stumbles upon series of tunnels under his home, what happens next will blow you away

Bihar government reduces holidays for Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja in new calendar for schools

Hero Karizma XMR 210 India launch today: Watch it live here [Video]

G20 Summit in Delhi explained: Who is coming, who is skipping, guest countries, other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE