PMC Bank scam: Mumbai Police's EOW submits first charge sheet in Esplanade Court

In a development pertaining to the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police submitted the first charge sheet on Saturday against five persons - Rakesh Wadhavan, Sarang Wadhavan, Waryam Singh, Joy Thomas, and Surjit Arora. The charge sheet was filed at the Esplanade Court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on December 16 filed a chargesheet in the PMC Bank scam case and said that Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhavan had laundered money using bank funds.

The Wadhawans were first arrested by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police and were taken into custody by the ED in October 2019. Earlier in December, three directors of PMC Bank - Jagdish Mookhey, Mukti Bavisi and Trupti Bane - were arrested following extensive interrogation in connection with credit facilities provided by the bank to Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and its group companies, PTI had quoted an official as saying.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in September restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months, imposing a limit on withdrawals, asked it not to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits.