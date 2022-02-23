PM to address webinars on Jal Jeevan Mission, housing today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two webinars today -- one on water and another on housing -- as part of a series on the implementation of Union Budget 2022-23.

The first webinar is being organised as part of achieving the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' objective of providing 55 litre per capita per day (lpcd) clean water through taps to every rural household. It is being organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The second webinar is being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).

The webinar series is part of the new practice of discussion and dialogue with various stakeholders associated under the programme.

The webinars would witness the participation of government officials, representatives from various ministries, institutes, consultants, domain experts etc.

In all, 100 districts, 1,144 blocks, 66,647 gram panchayats and 1,37,642 villages have become 'Har Ghar Jal'. In a short span of 30 months, over 9 crore rural households in the country have been provided with tap water connection.

Three states -- Goa, Telangana and Haryana -- and three UTs -- A&N Islands, D&N Haveli & Daman & Diu and Puducherry -- are providing 100 per cent tap water coverage to its people.

While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made several announcements that recognise the importance of urban housing and the increasing pace of urbanisation.

As many as 80 lakh houses will be completed for the identified eligible beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, both rural and urban, and Rs 48,000 crore has been allocated for this purpose benefitting around 4 crore citizens of the country.