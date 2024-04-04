'PM sleeping after taking opium': Mallikarjun Kharge on India-China border issue

The president of the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi harshly on Thursday in response to the ongoing border dispute with China. China "entered" Indian territory, he said, and the Prime Minister was "sleeping" after consuming opium.

Speaking at an election rally in Rajasthan, Kharge claimed that PM Modi was only focused on mistreating the Gandhi family, whose members had given their lives in defence of the country, and had no regard for the rest of the country.

He said, "Modi says 'I have a 56-inch chest, I will not be scared'. If you are not afraid then why have you left a large part of our land for China? They are coming inside and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills? Have they taken opium from the fields of Rajasthan... and fed you?," as reported by PTI.

"Modi kehate hain 56 inch ki chhati hai, main nahi darunga. Agar nahi darte to fir China ko hamare bahut saa bhag kyo chhode? Wo andar ghus kar aa rahe, aap kya neend kar rahe ho? Kya neend ki goli khaaye ho? Kya Rajasthan ke kheton me se afeem le jaake'... ya wo khilaye hai kya?" Kharge said.

Kharge said, "He wants to take the people of the country with him by torturing them. He always keeps lying."

Kharge added, "Modi is 'sardar of liars'. Nobody from the Gandhi family became PM or minister since 1989, yet Modi talks about dynastic politics, the Congress president told the rally organised in support of party candidate Udai Lal Anjana. "The members of the Gandhi family sacrificed their lives for the country."

The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs has released what is referred to as its fourth list of "standardised" geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh, or Zangnan in Chinese, which Beijing claims is a part of southern Tibet.

Bejing renamed 30 locations, including a piece of land, 12 residential areas, 4 rivers, 1 lake, 1 mountain pass, and 12 mountains. The Chinese ministry released a high-resolution map of the regions as well as precise latitude and longitude in addition to the list of names, as reported by India Today.

Declaring that Arunachal Pradesh "is, has been, and will always be" an essential part of India, India categorically rejected the development as "senseless" and claimed that giving it a "invented" name would not change this fact, as per reports.