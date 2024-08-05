PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, who will form next government in Bangladesh?

Ms. Hasina, who took office earlier this year and began her fifth term as prime minister, departed the state capital of Dhaka in a military helicopter and might be travelling to a safer area of India.

In the midst of violent protests demanding that Sheikh Hasina step down, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh has resigned, and the Army is assuming leadership. General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the head of the Bangladesh Army, made an appeal to the demonstrators to return to the path of peace and informed the media that the Army will establish an interim government.

He said, "There is a crisis in the country. I have met Opposition leaders and we have decided to form an interim government to run this country. I take all responsibility and promise to protect your life and property. Your demands will be fulfilled. Please support us and stop violence. If you work with us, we can move towards a proper solution. We cannot achieve anything through violence."

Sheikh Rehana, the 76-year-old's younger sister, is with her. Meanwhile, according to local media reports, demonstrators calling for her resignation have overrun Gono Bhaban, the Prime Minister's official residence. It seems that the Bangladesh Army is attempting to seize power and has allegedly given the Prime Minister a 45-minute ultimatum to resign.

Unsettling images of demonstrators damaging a statue of Ms. Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the tallest leader in Bangladeshi history who spearheaded the nation's struggle for independence from Pakistan, are circulating through the city of Dhaka.