PM Security Lapse: MHA slams Punjab Police, says 'Blue Book' not followed

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to cancel his scheduled rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Wednesday due to a major security lapse by the Punjab Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report on the incident that lead to the cancellation of the event from the Punjab government.

As per a senior MHA official, the Punjab Police failed to follow the 'Blue Book' protocol and had not prepared a contingency route for PM Modi's visit even after having intelligence inputs regarding the protestors.

The 'Blue Book' basically lays down the security guidelines for the protection of the Prime Minister by the Special Protection Group (SPG). An MHA official said, "According to the rules, the state police have to prepare a contingency route for the protectee in case of any adverse situation like the one that happened in Punjab during PM's visit."

Security breach in PM Narendra Modi's convoy near Punjab's Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district. The PM's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xU8Jx3h26n — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

He further said that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has alerted the Punjab Police about the protestors and had assured them of complete protection to the VIP.

During any such visit by the PM, the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel remains close to the PM and makes sure that proper measures are being taken and in case of any emergency or mishap, the state police update the SPG and the movement of VIP are changed accordingly.

Currently, a team of MHA is looking at details of deployment, picket, rooftop deployment, barricades and other security measures taken by Punjab Police during the Prime Minister's visit. The official further added, "A report has been demanded from intelligence agencies over the security lapse."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Prime Minister Modi was stuck on a flyover for more than 15-20 minutes, 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The question of security arises here because, in 2021, around 150 drones were sighted on the Punjab border from Pakistan that carried tiffin bombs, hand grenades, pistols and cash.