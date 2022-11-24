Search icon
PM security breach: Drone spotted in PM Modi’s public meeting in Gujarat, gunned down by security personnel

The drone was later examined by a bomb disposal team which found that it was used for video shooting without permission.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

PM Modi speaking at Bavla in Gujarat | Photos: ANI

PM security breach: The Gujarat Police have registered a case and arrested three people for flying a drone in ‘No Drone Flying Zone’ during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Bavla, Gujarat on Thursday. 

A drone was spotted in the No Drone Flying Zone and was shot by the security personnel. The drone was later examined by a bomb disposal team which found that it was used for video shooting without permission. A case has been registered under section 128 of IPC. 

3 people - Nikul Rameshbhai Parmar, Rakesh Kalubhai Bharvad and Rajeshkumar Mangilal Prajapati - were arrested for recording video using a drone and violating 'no drone fly zone' during PM Modi’s visit, ANI reported citing Ahmedabad Police.

 

During interrogation of the three people who were detained, the police found that they were ordered by the BJP itself to do videography. It was also revealed that the three persons were only involved in the business of videography and have not been earlier involved in any crime. 

