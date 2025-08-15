Twitter
PM's BIG announcement to develop Sudarshan Chakra defence system against any threat by 2035, says, 'Every citizen must feel...'

Swiggy’s Instamart moves ahead of Zepto again in quick commerce, reclaims second spot on...

Border 2: Sunny Deol ROARS as Major Kuldeep Singh, echoes 'Hindustan Meri Jaan', first poster with date reveal creates frenzy on internet

PM Modi's BIG employment scheme, announces Rs 1 lakh crore Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojna for youth

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's BIG Diwali gift promise, announces next-generation GST reform with...

Who is Radhikaraje Gaekwad? Maharani of Baroda who walked runway in century-old paithani saree

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's stark warning to Pakistan from Red Fort, says, 'Will not tolerate...'

Who was Jackie Bezos? Jeff Bezos' mother who passed away at 78, first investor in Amazon with USD 250000 investment

Ahead of Alaska meet with Putin, Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says, 'If I weren't the President...'

Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire hundreds of employees due to..., not Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Infosys, TCS

INDIA

PM's BIG announcement to develop Sudarshan Chakra defence system against any threat by 2035, says, 'Every citizen must feel...'

PM Modi said, "The entire modern system should be researched, developed, and manufactured in India, harnessing the talent of our youth." Check here to know more about Mission Sudarshan Chakra.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 79th Independence Day, August 15, 2025, announced the launch of "Mission Sudarshan Chakra", a cutting-edge defense initiative designed to safeguard India's strategic, civilian, and religious sites from potential threats.

During his Independence Day address at the Red Fort, PM Modi stated that the system would incorporate advanced technological tools to establish a robust, multi-layered defense around key locations across the world.

PM Modi on Mission Sudarshan Chakra

"In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra...The nation will be launching the Sudarshan Chakra Mission." The entire modern system should be researched, developed, and manufactured in India, harnessing the talent of our youth. This powerful system will not only counter terrorist attacks but also strike back at the terrorists," he said.

"India aims to develop its own Iron Dome-like defence system, named Mission Sudarshan Chakra, designed to safeguard critical sites, including civilian areas," he added.

The Sudarshan Chakra Mission underscores India's commitment to indigenous innovation and robust defense capabilities.Meanwhile earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.

Meanwhile, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister was also received by the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

For the first time, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India on the evening of Independence Day celebrations to promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor.

The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country.

(With the inputs from ANI)

