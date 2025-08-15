PM's BIG announcement to develop Sudarshan Chakra defence system against any threat by 2035, says, 'Every citizen must feel...'

PM Modi said, "The entire modern system should be researched, developed, and manufactured in India, harnessing the talent of our youth." Check here to know more about Mission Sudarshan Chakra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 79th Independence Day, August 15, 2025, announced the launch of "Mission Sudarshan Chakra", a cutting-edge defense initiative designed to safeguard India's strategic, civilian, and religious sites from potential threats.

During his Independence Day address at the Red Fort, PM Modi stated that the system would incorporate advanced technological tools to establish a robust, multi-layered defense around key locations across the world.

PM Modi on Mission Sudarshan Chakra

"In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra...The nation will be launching the Sudarshan Chakra Mission." The entire modern system should be researched, developed, and manufactured in India, harnessing the talent of our youth. This powerful system will not only counter terrorist attacks but also strike back at the terrorists," he said.

"India aims to develop its own Iron Dome-like defence system, named Mission Sudarshan Chakra, designed to safeguard critical sites, including civilian areas," he added.

The Sudarshan Chakra Mission underscores India's commitment to indigenous innovation and robust defense capabilities.Meanwhile earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.

Meanwhile, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister was also received by the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

For the first time, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India on the evening of Independence Day celebrations to promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor.

The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country.

(With the inputs from ANI)