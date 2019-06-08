PM reaffirms ties with Maldives; says neighbourhood will be top priority

India on Saturday reaffirmed its ties with the Maldives with PM Modi saying that New Delhi will always stand with the country and give priority to it.

PM Modi said, "India gives utmost importance to its relationship with the Maldives. We want to have a strong partnership with each other. India is willing to help the Maldives in every way possible. May the friendship between India & Maldives last forever."

Mentioning Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's December visit, PM Modi talked about India's development aid to the country & support to projects like community development centres, water supply and sewerage services, SME development financing projects, among several projects.

"People of our countries want stability and development", PM said.

He reiterated Indian govt's “Neighbourhood First” and stressed on the "high importance" that India attaches to its relationship with the Maldives.

President Solih congratulated PM Modi for his overwhelming mandate in the Indian general elections and reaffirmed his government’s “India-First Policy”.

The two leaders reaffirmed their "unequivocal and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, both within the region and elsewhere." India and Maldives have agreed to set up a Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism, Countering Violent Extremism and De-radicalisation.

India will support the conservation of Friday mosque (Hukuru Miskiy), which is built using Coral in Addu and to boost connectivity between the countries a passenger-cum-cargo ferry service will be launched between Kochi in India to Kulhudhuffushi and Malé in the Maldives.

To strengthen Maldives' defence both leaders jointly inaugurated 2 important defence related projects--One is the coastal surveillance radar system and composite training centre for Maldives national defence forces (MNDF).

The composite training centre was requested by the Maldives to provide a central training facility to its forces. The coastal surveillance radar will have 10 autonomous radar systems across the country & will help Malé monitor white shipping and preserve its sovereignty in EEZ or exclusive economic zone.

6 MoUs between the 2 countries, including in Hydrography, Health, Customs, Establishment of Passenger and Cargo Services by Sea, training of civil servants and Sharing White Shipping Information between the Indian Navy and the Maldives National Defence Force

PM Modi arrived in the country on Saturday afternoon and was received at the airport by Foreign minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid and Indian envoy to the country Sanjay Sudhir. This is his first foreign visit abroad in his second term. He was later accorded ceremonial reception at capital's Male's Republic square, followed by a bilateral meet with President of Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

PM Conferred with high Maldivian honour for a foreign dignitaryHe was honoured with's Maldives highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries-- The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen ( Order of Nishanizzuddeen) at the Maldivian President house.

Accepting the honour, PM said, " It is not just an honour conferred on me but it is respect given to the friendship and relations between our two countries."

The statement from Maldives President house said that he is being conferred with the award, "in recognition of the many services he has performed to cement the longstanding, amicable ties between our two countries" and for the "magnanimous assistance that the Indian government has continued to provide the Maldives under Prime Minister Modi’s stewardship."

“Order of Nishan Izzuddeen” in the past has been conferred by Maldives to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, former President of South Korea, Chun Doo Hwan, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth Shridath Surendranath Ramphal, and Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

PM Modi gifts a bat to Prez Solih

Cricket was also in focus. PM Modi gifted President Solig with a cricket bat that was signed by Team India which is currently playing at the world cup in UK.

Remember, the Maldives is keen to have its own cricket team and a cricket stadium and asked for Indian assistance. India in May sent a team of BCCI to the Maldives for the training of Maldivian cricketers, the supply of kits.

India has given cricket kits and is expected to coach Maldivian cricketers. India had invited President Solih in April for an IPL match in Bengaluru. India sees it as important "people to people" exercise and has in the past helped countries like Afghanistan.