PM Modi, Xi Jinping commit to resolution of border issues: 'Differences should not become disputes'

This comes as the two leaders held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in August 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the India-China boundary question, while reaffirming that bilateral ties should be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective.

This comes as the two leaders held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders "reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties." Prime Minister Modi emphasised that "differences should not become disputes" and that both sides must be guided by "mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest."

PM Modi also stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations and underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues. "The two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," the MEA said.

Xi, during the meeting, said China and India should view their relationship from a strategic perspective while keeping the long-term development of bilateral ties in mind. "China-India relations have developed, with both sides keeping in mind the long-term development of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective," Xi said.

The Chinese President said that although the two countries are different, they have been able to "support and help each other to achieve common development." Xi also highlighted the shared position of India and China as the world's most populous countries and members of the Global South, saying the two countries have important responsibilities in advancing a shared future for humanity. "We should continue to promote high-quality cooperation with the people as the foundation and strive for a more equitable and inclusive world that is more open and economically integrated, contributing positive energy to world peace, stability, and development," Xi said.

The two leaders also discussed people-to-people ties, with both sides underscoring the need to further promote cultural exchanges, business linkages and greater mobility between the two countries. On economic and trade relations, they underlined the need to address each other's concerns, including structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues, and facilitate meaningful and predictable market access, the MEA said.

The leaders further agreed that both sides must continue to expand common ground on regional and global issues and in addressing challenges. PM Modi also expressed gratitude to China for its support and cooperation during India's BRICS chairship. "It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship," the Prime Minister said.

The meeting came after BRICS nations unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, which expressed concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and efforts to avoid actions that could further aggravate the situation. The declaration urged the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and called for greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

Xi said the ongoing war in West Asia had inflicted serious losses on people across the region and was against the common interests of the international community, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. "The relevant parties should keep to the direction of political settlement, and work for a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire," Xi said, according to Mao Ning. "China will work with fellow BRICS members to play a due role in bringing peace and tranquillity to the Middle East," he added.

Xi also announced that China will take over the BRICS chairship next year and host the 19th BRICS Summit. "The Chinese side will seize the opportunity to build consensus and work with all parties to plan for the future," Xi said, according to Mao Ning. "Together, we will usher in the third golden decade of BRICS cooperation." The talks took place as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 under its chairship theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).