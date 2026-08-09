PM Modi, JD Vance discuss ways to deepen India-US strategic ties over phone call

According to a statement from the government of India, Vance and PM Modi agreed to deepen cooperation in key areas such as trade, defence, critical technologies, and energy security.

United States Vice President JD Vance on Saturday (August 8) dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they discussed ways to strengthen India-US bilateral strategic ties. The two leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues. According to a statement from the government of India, Vance and PM Modi agreed to deepen cooperation in key areas such as trade, defence, critical technologies, and energy security.

Sharing the update on social media, PM Modi said: "Received a phone call from US Vice Presidet JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas." PM Modi and Vance reviewed progress in bilateral partnership and noted the "sustained momentum in the high-level engagements," as per the government statement. PM Modi has previously spoken to US President Donald Trump over the phone on several occasions this year and the two also met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France in June.

The phone conversation comes at a time of continued negotiations between India and the United States to conclude an interim bilateral trade deal. There has also been a strain in India-US relationship over controversial tariff policies of the Trump administration. India and the US had announced an interim trade deal in February this year. The discussions have taken place as the US remains involved in a military conflict with Iran, which had begun in late-February.

In his social media post, PM Modi also said that he had congratulated Vance and his wife, US Second Lady Usha Vance, on the birth of their son and "conveyed best wishes to the entire family." Vance and Usha had announced the birth of their fourth child - Alec Neel Vance - in July. This is the first child born to a sitting US Vice President in more than 150 years.