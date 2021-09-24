PM Modi's touching ode to VP Kamala Harris' Indian heritage - Here's what he gifted her

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on a high-level 3-day US visit on Wednesday, held talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. But one of the great highlights of the meeting was when PM Modi presented VP Harris with unique gifts, keeping in mind her Indian heritage. PM Modi also presented gifts to other Quad leaders.

As for VP Harris, in a touching gesture, PM Modi presented her with a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, PV Gopalan, in a wooden handicraft frame.

Notably, PV Gopalan was a senior and respected government official who served in various positions.

In addition to the wooden handicraft frame, PM Modi also presented VP Harris with a Gulabi Meenakari chess set. The craft of Gulabi Meenakari is closely associated with Kashi, one of the oldest cities in the world. It is also PM Modi's constituency.

Each piece on this particular chess set is remarkably handcrafted. The bright colours reflect the vibrancy of Kashi.

Pm Modi also gifted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison a Silver Gulabi Meenakari Ship. This ship is also distinctly handcrafted and bright, reflecting eternal Kashi's dynamism.

As for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, PM Modi gifted the leader a Sandalwood Buddha Statue. Buddhism plays a big role in bringing India and Japan together. The thoughts and ideas of Lord Buddha reverberate far and wide in Japan.

On Friday, PM Modi is all set to hold a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House where the leaders will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.