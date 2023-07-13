Headlines

PM Narendra Modi to visit France and UAE from July 13-15, check details of his full schedule

PM Modi will hold formal talks with President Emmanuel Macron to take forward cooperation in a range of key areas including defence, space, trade, and investment.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an official visit from July 13-15, 2023.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Paris beginning July 13 with groundwork being finalised for New Delhi's procurement of 26 naval variants of Rafale jets from France besides firming up a big-ticket deal to jointly develop an aircraft engine in India. 

The PM will also be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on July 14, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating. PM Modi will hold formal talks with President Emmanuel Macron to take forward cooperation in a range of key areas including defence, space, trade, and investment. 

In honour of the Indian PM, President Macron will also host a State Banquet as well as a private dinner. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India – France Strategic Partnership which makes PM Modi's visit all the more special. 

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of France as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France. 

After concluding his visit to France, Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi on July 15 where he will hold talks with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

PM Modi will hold formal talks to boost the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in several fields such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence, and culture.

They will also discuss cooperation on global issues, especially in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee.

