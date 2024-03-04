Twitter
PM Narendra Modi to visit Chennai today, 15000 cops deployed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chennai on March 4 for a government event in Kalpakkam.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 06:16 AM IST

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai on March 4, the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has implemented extensive security measures. A total of 15,000 personnel have been deployed across five layers of security.

The City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, chaired a special security review meeting with top officials including Additional Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners of Police, and Deputy Commissioners of Police to ensure meticulous planning.

The deployment includes personnel from various units such as Law and Order, Crime, Traffic, Special Units, Armed Reserve, Commando Force, and Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP).

Intensive security measures, including thorough checks and surveillance, have been put in place at the YMCA ground in Nandanam, where the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting on March 4 evening. Similar vigilance is being maintained at Chennai Airport and its vicinity.

Extensive searches are being conducted at lodges, hotels, and star-rated accommodations across Chennai to identify any suspicious individuals. Additionally, rigorous vehicle checks are being carried out at key roads and intersections. Railway stations and bus terminals are also under intensive monitoring by police personnel.

In compliance with Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code, a temporary ban on the operation of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction has been enforced from March 1 to April 29. The police have cautioned that legal action will be taken against anyone found violating this ban.

