PM Narendra Modi to meet with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif soon? Here’s what we know so far

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif and Indian PM Narendra Modi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ever since he has been elected to the top post in the country. Now, it is being speculated that PM Modi will meet his Pakistani counterpart soon.

According to sources, PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif will hold a meeting next month in Uzbekistan, while attending an international summit. SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming is set to visit Pakistan soon and is expected to invite Sharif to the summit.

Meanwhile, it is reported that PM Modi will also be attending the SCO summit in Uzbekistan in a few months. As per media reports, the SCO annual summit 2022 is set to be conducted in Uzbekistan on September 15 and 16.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the summit, which will provide an opportunity for the prime ministers of Pakistan and India to come face-to-face. It is for the first time in six years that the two prime ministers will be present under one roof and avail an opportunity to see each other, The News reported.

Highly-placed diplomatic sources told The News here on Thursday that a chance meeting between Shehbaz and Modi couldn't be ruled out since both would be in the same compound for two days. "No structured meeting of the two has been tied up since India hasn't requested the same yet. In case such a request is made, Pakistan's response will be positive," the sources said.

As per the SCO board, countries like China, Pakistan, Russia, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan are part of the group, who are expected to attend the meeting to be conducted in September.

The group's new chair has already outlined its priorities and tasks. These include efforts to raise the potential and authority of the organisation, ensure peace and stability in the region, reduce poverty and ensure food security.

It is speculated that PM Modi and Shehbaz Sharif will conduct a face-to-face interaction, where they are expected to discuss India-Pakistan relations and the Jammu and Kashmir conflict.

(With IANS inputs)

