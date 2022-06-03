Headlines

India

UP Investors Summit 3.0: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 80,000 crore worth projects at ground breaking ceremony

'New India of New Uttar Pradesh’ has become the best destination in the country for investment as per state CM Yogi Adityanath.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate several projects today.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Under the guidance of respected PM Narendra Modi ji, ‘New India of New Uttar Pradesh’ has become the best destination in the country for investment. The enthusiasm of investors towards Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 is a direct proof of this. This ceremony is going to give flight to the aspirations of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’."

Also, READ: PM Modi interacts with World Boxing Championship winners Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun, Parveen Hooda

"At around 11 AM, Prime Minister will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow where he will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit", the Prime Minister’s office informed. At around 1:45 PM, Prime Minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir. 

Thereafter, at around 2 PM, they will visit Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra at 2:15 PM.

The Kendra is the ancestral house of the President that was donated for public use and converted to a community centre (Milan Kendra). Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 PM.

During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crores. The projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence and Aerospace, Handloom and Textiles etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country.

The PM also took to Twitter to share details about his visit to Uttar Pradesh. 

The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on February 21st -22nd, 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on July 29, 2018 and second Ground Breaking Ceremony on July 28, 2019. During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, the foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony, the foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid. 

 

