PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Noida International Airport today, read details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar today. With this Uttar Pradesh will have the highest of five international airports for any state in India. This comes at a time when the state is going to the crucial Assembly elections to be held next year.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said that the project will boost commerce, connectivity and tourism in Uttar Pradesh. The development of the first phase of Jewar Airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crores.

The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land.

Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021

The completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and the work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024. This airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR. It will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

One of the key elements of Jewar Airport is that for the first time, an airport in India has been conceptualised with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub, with a focus on reducing the total cost and time for logistics, the PMO informed.

The Noida International Airport will be implemented in four phases and the work on the first phase is scheduled to be completed in 36 months, said Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal.