PM Narendra Modi to launch e-RUPI, a one-stop digital solution on August 2

Taking a step forward on the digital front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI, an overall payment solution that is person and purpose-specific on August 2 via video conferencing.

Several digital programmes have been launched over the years to encourage the usage of digital platforms to ensure that it is a leak-proof transaction between the beneficiaries with limited access to the government and the owner.

According to the statement released by the government, e-RUPI is a concept of an electronic voucher that is based on a cashless and contactless digital payment. It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries and encourages good governance.

e-RUPi has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform with the collaboration of the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

The key function of the e-RUPI is that it connects the sponsors and the beneficiaries on a digital platform without any physical contact which also makes it safe to interact with each other in today's time.

It is pre-paid in nature and ensures that the payment only goes through once the transaction is completed. This service can also be used for different schemes and services, private sectors can make use of this digital voucher as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes, the statement said.