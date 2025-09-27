PM Modi to launch development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha today

These projects span across sectors including telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing sectors, among others. PM Modi will also address a public gathering on the occasion. Read on to know more on this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on Saturday to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 60,000 crore in Jharsuguda, according to an official statement. These projects span across sectors including telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing sectors, among others. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion. In the field of telecom, the PM will commission over 97,500 mobile 4G towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with Swadeshi technology, the statement said. This includes more than 92,600 4G technology sites commissioned by BSNL. Over 18,900 4G sites have been funded under the Digital Bharat Nidhi which will connect around 26,700 unconnected villages in remote, border, and extremism-affected areas, serving over 20 lakh new subscribers, it said. These towers are solar-powered, making them India's largest cluster of green telecom sites and a step forward in sustainable infrastructure.

Which projects will PM Modi inaugurate?

The PM will lay foundation stone of and dedicate to the nation important railway projects that will boost connectivity and regional growth. These include foundation stone for Rail Flyover at Sambalpur-Sarla, dedication to the nation of the doubling of the Koraput-Baiguda line, and the Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur line. These projects will significantly improve freight and passenger movement in Odisha and neighbouring states, strengthening local industries and trade. On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat), providing affordable and comfortable connectivity across states, supporting tourism, creating employment opportunities, and linking key economic districts.

Other details of the state visit

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for the expansion of eight IITs - Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai, Jammu, Dharwad, Jodhpur, Patna, and Indore - at an investment of around Rs 11,000 crore. The expansion will create capacity for 10,000 new students over the next four years and will establish eight state-of-the-art research parks, strengthening India's innovation ecosystem and providing a strong push to research and development. The PM will launch MERITE scheme designed to improve quality, equity, research, and innovation in 275 state engineering and polytechnic institutions across the country. He will also launch Odisha Skill Development Project Phase II, which will establish World Skill Centres in Sambalpur and Berhampur, covering emerging sectors such as AgriTech, Renewable Energy, Retail, Marine, and Hospitality. Further, five ITIs will be upgraded into Utkarsh ITIs, 25 ITIs will be developed as Centres of Excellence, and a new Precision Engineering Building will provide advanced technical training. To enhance digital education in the state, PM Modi will dedicate Wi-Fi facilities across 130 higher education institutions, providing free daily data access to benefit more than 2.5 lakh students. Healthcare infrastructure in Odisha will also receive a significant boost during the Prime Minister's visit. He will lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Sambhalpur into world-class super-specialty hospitals. The upgraded facilities will include enhanced bed capacity, trauma care units, dental colleges, maternal and child care services, and expanded academic infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive health services for the people of Odisha.

(With inputs from news agency IANS).