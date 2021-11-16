Headlines

India

PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway today, key features of 6-lane road

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500, the 340.8 km long Purvanchal Expressway is 6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in the future.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2021, 10:06 AM IST

In a move to boost the economic development of eastern UP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 340.8-kilometre Purvanchal Expressway today in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district. PM Narendra Modi will land on the Purvanchal Expressway in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft. 

The Purvanchal Expressway inauguration by the PM will be held at around 1.30 pm, amid heavy security arrangements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted about the event along with some beautiful pictures of the expressway. The venue has been decorated in saffron colour while the airstrip and the divider have also been festooned.

An airshow by the Indian Air Force will also be performed on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway, the purpose of which is to enable landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency. Sukhoi, Mirage, Rafale and AN-32 aircraft will be participating in the airshow.

The 340.8-kilometre Purvanchal Expressway starts from Chaudsarai village located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and will end at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, which is 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

Salient features of Purvanchal Expressway 

The 340.8-kilometre long Purvanchal Expressway is 6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in the future.

The Purvanchal Expressway has been constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore.

It will link the state capital of Lucknow with the eastern districts with links to major cities of Prayagraj and Varanasi. 

It passes through nine districts including Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur. 

This expressway will connect eastern UP with the national capital of Delhi through the Agra-Lucknow and Yamuna Expressways.

The Purvanchal Expressway is part of its plans to develop emergency landing facilities for fighter planes across the country.

PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be landing at the airstrip in a C-130 Hercules plane for the inauguration.

In July 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh.

