PM Modi to inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The 13 such railway stations in MP include Vidisha, Sanchi, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Beohari, Bhind, Harpalpur, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Junnor Deo, Balaghat, Chhindwara, and Nainpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations on Friday (July 17) under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including 13 stations in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday (July 14). The 13 such railway stations in MP include Vidisha, Sanchi, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Beohari, Bhind, Harpalpur, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Junnor Deo, Balaghat, Chhindwara, and Nainpur.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Bhopal Division, Saurabh Kataria said that four redeveloped stations under the Bhopal region -- Vidisha, Sanchi, Ashoknagar, and Shivpuri -- will be inaugurated under the programme. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 13 redevelopment railway stations in the state on July 17 which are among the 75 railway stations to be inaugurated across the country. Among 13 stations in the state, the Bhopal Division includes four stations Vidisha, Sanchi, Ashoknagar, and Shivpuri," Kataria said. He also revealed that MP Governor Mangubhai Patel would participate in the programme from Sanchi, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav would attend the event at Tikamgarh. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present at Vidisha and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend the program at Ashoknagar.

"A total of 80 railway stations are being redeveloped across Madhya Pradesh at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 3,000 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. While some stations have already been inaugurated in the first phase, 13 more are being dedicated to the public in this phase, with additional stations to be inaugurated over the coming months as redevelopment works are completed," the railway official said.

Kataria stated that the redeveloped stations have been designed keeping in mind the infrastructure needs of the coming 40-50 years and are equipped with modern passenger facilities. These include upgraded circulating areas, spacious waiting halls, proper arrangement for specially-abled people, modern train indicator boards, and coach guidance systems. The stations have also been developed with commercial spaces so they can function as city centres, promoting business activity and greater public use. Meanwhile, foot overbridges, which were earlier around 4.5 metres wide, have been expanded to 12 metres at the redeveloped railways stations in order to enhance passenger movement and safety.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).