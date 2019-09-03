PM Narendra Modi to get Bill and Melinda Gates foundation award for Swachh initiative

In what will be yet another feather in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cap, he will be honoured with an award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan initiative. The PM will be conferred with the award during his visit to the US in September.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh, made the announcement, adding that it is 'another moment of pride for every Indian'.

"Another award, another moment of pride for every Indian, as PM Modi's diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world. Sh @narendramodi to receive an award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan during his visit to the United States," tweeted Singh. The award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will get added to the list of the many accolades and awards that have been heaped upon Modi since he assumed office in 2014.

Just this year, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) conferred its highest civilian honour, 'Order of Zayed' on PM Modi in August. The award was presented to the Prime Minister by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. He was also conferred with the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by the King of Bahrain in August.