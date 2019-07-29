PM Narendra Modi to feature in Man vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls on August 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make his debut of sorts on an unusual television channel. On August 12, Discovery Channel India will air an episode of the popular Man vs Wild in which PM Modi will head into the forest on a survival mission with British adventurer Bear Grylls.

Grylls, who pretty much invented the genre of survival shows, tweeted a teaser to the episode on Monday morning. The tweet received 12,000 retweets and 23,000 likes in just two hours.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

Modi's participation in the show is aimed at promoting awareness of animal and forest conservation and climate change.

PM Modi can be seen in the teaser arriving at the forest location and then setting off with Grylls. Other snippets from the episode show him holding a crude weapon fashioned out of a dagger tied to the end of a stick, and Modi and Grylls floating on a river in what seems to be a makeshift raft.

At on point, Grylls can be heard telling PM Modi, ""You are the most important man in India. My job is to keep you alive."

The episode of Man vs Wild is set to air on Discovery India at 9 pm on August 12.

Episodes of Man vs Wild typically feature Bear Grylls dropped into a remote and challenging location with a small camera crew. It then features how Grylls manages to survive in that particular terrain, and manages to stay safe through the night.

It is yet unclear what kind of security arrangements were made for the episode with PM Modi, but no individual can be seen in the shots that were part of the teaser.