PM Narendra Modi to chair Niti Aayog meet on Jun 15

The first meeting of all chief ministers, Governors, Lieutenant Governors, Union Ministers and top officials, after PM Modi-led government took charge again, will be held on June 15 when the Governing Council of NITI Aayog meets. This will be the 5th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council to be chaired by PM Modi.

The meeting will discuss important subjects, including major issues concerning water management, agriculture and aspirational district programme, said sources. It will also deliberate on security issues in areas impacted by left-wing extremism.

A day after taking oath, PM Modi had chaired the Cabinet meeting in which a major change in ‘PM’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund was approved.

—With inputs from Agencies