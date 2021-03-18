PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Purulia today, three rallies scheduled - details here

Just a few weeks ahead of the Assembly elections 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to do marathon rallies in poll-bound states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to do mega rallies in the poll-bound state of West Bengal on March 18, 20, and 21 in Purulia and Contai districts.

In the first phase, nine assembly seats in Purulia and two seats in Contai will go to the polls on March 27. PM Modi is expected to address over 20 rallies in the state during the election campaign.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is a desire for a change in Bengal with the BJP's agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people.

"Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP's agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people," he tweeted.

BJP has raised the issue of the state reeling under massive debt, putting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on the back foot.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in the Purulia district and promised free ration if voted back to power. During her address, Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the BJP and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running the nation in an autocratic manner.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Modi said, "Will be in Assam tomorrow, 18th March. Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people's blessings to continue the development agenda."