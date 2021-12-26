PM Narendra Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2021 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on the 84th edition of his monthly programme Mann Ki Baat today, December 26. Today’s programme will be the final edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for the year 2021.

Announcing PM Modi’s monthly radio programme, All India Radio tweeted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in #MannKiBaat today at 11 AM.” The next edition of the programme will be conducted in January 2022.

Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast live across the nation today at 11 am and can be accessed through television, radio and online portals. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, the AIR News website and the News on AIR mobile app.

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The prime minister’s Mann Ki Baat is aired on these networks on the last Sunday of every month.

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the night of December 25 as well, talking about the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asking citizens not to panic, he reminded everyone that the pandemic is not over yet and taking necessary precautions is ideal.

During his address, the prime minister further announced that precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to the frontline and healthcare workers, as well as those above the age of 60 with comorbidities, from January 10, 2022.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for teenagers is also going to kick off soon, as PM Modi announced that the vaccine will be administered to those between the ages 15 to 18 from January 3, 2022. This comes as a major relief for parents, who have been raising concerns about the resumption of physical classes in schools.