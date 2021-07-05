Headlines

India

PM Narendra Modi to address CoWin Global Conclave today

About 50 countries have shown interest in adopting CoWIN to run their vaccination drives, Dr RS Sharma, NHA CEO, had said.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2021, 06:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave on Monday as India offers CoWIN as a digital platform to other countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Health Authority (NHA) informed on Sunday.

"We are elated to announce that Hon`ble PM @narendramodi would be sharing his thoughts on #CoWINGlobalConclave as India offers #CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to combat #COVID19. Join #CoWINGlobalConclave on July 5, 1500 hrs (IST)," the NHA tweeted.

About 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting CoWIN, a digital platform, to run their vaccination drives, Dr R S Sharma, the CEO of NHA, had said recently, adding that India is ready to share the open-source software for free.

The virtual meet will start at 3 pm today and will see participation from health and technology experts representing countries across the globe.

"The Conclave aims to share India's experience with regards to Universal Vaccination to fight Covid-19 through Co-WIN platform," as per the NHA website.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will inaugurate the virtual conclave. Others expected to speak at the event include Foreign Secretary H V Shringla, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Sharma.

CoWIN was seen as developed in India as the central IT system for strategizing, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating Covid-19 vaccination across the country. Recently, many countries have shown interest in using the 'tech backbone of India's Vaccination Drive', the NHA website said, adding that India is excited to join hands with the world to win over Covid-19 together with Co-WIN.

The virtual conclave is a joint initiative by the Union ministries of health, external affairs and the NHA.

