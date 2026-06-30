PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: 'Reiterated importance of freedom of navigation in Hormuz'

The prime minister also welcomed the understanding reached between the US and Iran, and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he welcomed the progress made in negotiations with the US and reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait. A government release said that Pezeshkian briefed PM Modi on the recent developments in West Asia and the way forward. The prime minister also welcomed the understanding reached between the US and Iran, and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

PM Modi stressed the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region and for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce. In a post on X, PM Modi said that during his conversation with Pezeshkian, he welcomed the progress made in the talks and expressed hope that the ongoing efforts will lead to lasting peace. "Spoke with the President of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on the recent developments in West Asia. Welcomed the progress made in the negotiations and expressed hope that continued efforts will lead to lasting peace in the region. Reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait for India and the World," he wrote.

This was the third conversation between the two leaders since the conflict erupted on February 28 between Israel and the US on one side and Iran on the other. The leaders had previously spoken on March 12 and March 21. During those conversations, PM Modi had highlighted India's priority regarding the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region, including in Iran, as also the importance of unhindered transit of energy and goods.

The talks between the two leaders come days after the virtual signing of a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran, which spells out provisions for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and also the easing of financial restrictions on Iran.