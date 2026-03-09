PM Modi speaks with Balendra Shah, RSP chief Lamichhane after 'resounding success' in Nepal election

PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the leaders for the formation of a new government in Nepal and reiterated India's willingness to work closely with the incoming leadership. "Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated leaders of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on their electoral victory in the country's national polls and expressed confidence that bilateral ties will scale new heights with joint endeavours of the leaders of the neighbouring countries. In a post on X, PM Modi said he had a warm telephonic conversation with Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), and Balendra Shah, the party's prime ministerial candidate.

PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the leaders for the formation of a new government in Nepal and reiterated India's willingness to work closely with the incoming leadership. "Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries," he said in the post. "I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India and Nepal relations will scale new heights in the years ahead," he added.

The counting of votes under the First-Past-the-Post category of Nepal's House of Representatives entered the final phase on Monday, with the RSP dominating the count. The party was headed for a two-thirds majority as it also dominated the Proportional Representation (PR) count. As per the latest update from Nepal's Election Commission, the RSP has won 124 seats under the FPTP category, while maintaining a lead in one more constituency. The Nepali Congress has secured 17 seats and was leading in one constituency. The CPN-UML has won eight seats and was leading in one constituency, while the Nepali Communist Party has secured seven seats. The Shram Sanskriti Party has won three seats, while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has secured one seat.

On March 5, voters cast their ballots to elect 165 candidates under the FPTP category and for 110 seats under the PR category. With more than half of the votes counted under the PR category, the RSP has secured nearly 50 percent of the votes. In the House of Representatives election, political parties must secure at least 3 percent of the total PR votes to qualify for seats under the proportional representation system. Based on the current vote count, only RSP, Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, NCP, and RPP appear likely to cross that threshold.

Adding the projected 60 PR seats, the RSP could secure a total of around 185 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives. A party needs 184 seats to command a two-thirds majority in the House. If the current voting trend continues, the RSP appears on course to secure that threshold.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).