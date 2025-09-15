PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee's TMC ahead of West Bengal election: 'Nothing but ruin in 15 years'

PM Modi described the TMC as "anti-North Bengal", "anti-tribal", and against women and youth development. "This is a crucial moment to evaluate the work and conduct of any administration; however, the TMC has not performed any constructive work," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of corruption and appeasement politics, adding that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal. Addressing a public rally in Siliguri, PM Modi said that the people of the state have seen "nothing but ruin" during the 15 years of TMC rule and are now ready for change.

At the rally, PM Modi said: "The ruthless TMC government has completed 15 years in power. Over these 15 years, you have witnessed nothing but ruin. I see many young people here; my young friends, 15 years ago, you were likely studying in the first grade. In this election, you are going to cast your votes -- votes that will determine the future of Bengal." Polls to elect the 294 members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Stepping up his criticism, PM Modi described the TMC as "anti-North Bengal", "anti-tribal", and against women and youth development. "This is a crucial moment to evaluate the work and conduct of any administration; however, the TMC has not performed any constructive work, it has only committed misdeeds. The TMC is an anti-North Bengal party; it is a party hostile to women and the youth, and it is an anti-tribal party. That is why, this time, the slogan of 'Change' is resounding across every corner of Bengal," the prime minister said.

PM Modi further said: "The TMC is unable to provide an account of its 15 years in office because having committed only nefarious acts rather than actual work, with what face could it possibly answer to you?" He also accused the state government of discrimination against North Bengal in budget allocation. He claimed that around Rs 6,000 crore were allocated for madrasas, while development in North Bengal was neglected. "The budget of the ruthless TMC government is also an example of discrimination against North Bengal. This ruthless government allocated a budget of approximately Rs 6,000 crore for madrasas. But the Bengal government does not allocate enough budget for the development of such a vast part of North Bengal. The TMC is busy day and night appeasing its own special vote bank. When heavy rains wreaked havoc in many districts of North Bengal, there was chaos everywhere. At that time, the ruthless TMC government was celebrating in Kolkata. TMC is an anti-North Bengal party."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).