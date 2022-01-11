PM Modi security breach case: SC lawyers allege threat call from banned outfit

In the PM security breach case, involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade being stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 20 minutes has taken a new turn. Hours before Supreme Court heard a plea seeking independent probe into the case, several lawyers alleged that they received threat calls from the UK.

These lawyers claim that the call, which appears to be from banned pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs For Justice warned the Supreme Court judges too from hearing the case. A police complaint has been filed by lawyer Deepak Prakash regarding the issue.

The caller allegedly threatened 'extremely adverse reactions affecting national security and integrity', lawyer Deepak Prakash claimed. Many lawyers say they received an automated call at 10.40 am on Monday claiming responsibility for blocking Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur in Punjab on January 5.

The call came 20 minutes before the Supreme Court took up the case of the alleged security breach in the Prime Minister's recent Punjab visit.

The caller allegedly warned that the judges who heard the case must not help PM Modi punish the protesting Sikh farmers. Their anger is also on the fact that the Supreme Court is yet to take action against the perpetrators of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which thousands of innocents lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered an inquiry headed by a retired judge into the incident. The apex court has asked the Centre and the Punjab government to hold off on their probes for now.