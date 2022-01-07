PM Modi security breach in Punjab: Supreme Court to hear plea today

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear a petition today, seeking a thorough probe into the alleged breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security cover during his recent Punjab visit to address an election rally.

Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, took cognisance of senior advocate Maninder Singh's plea that there was a massive breach in PM Modi's security while on his way to Ferozepur from Bathinda in Punjab.

The Prime Minister's convoy was stranded on Moga-Ferozepur highway near Bathinda for over 15 minutes on Wednesday due to farmers' protest. This forced PM Modi to cancel his scheduled visit to Ferozepur and return back to the national capital.

The bench hearing the petition will include CJI NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. "Serve the copy (of the petition) to the state government. We will take it tomorrow as the first item," the bench said on the urgent hearing of the matter.

Advocate Maninder Singh in his plea stated that a direction be passed to the Bathinda district judge to take possession of all available evidence of the security arrangements made by the state police force ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ferozepur visit.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday set up a three-member panel to investigate the security breach that stalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab trip, an announcement made hours after a minister indicated that some big and tough decisions” were being taken by the Union Home Ministry.