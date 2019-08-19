PM Narendra Modi's spiritual push bonds Bhutan ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India and Bhutan are connected by the shared heritage of Buddhism. "It is natural that the people of Bhutan and India experience great attachment to each other, after all, we are close not just due to our geography our history, culture and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between our peoples and nations," the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the Royal University of Bhutan, Thimpu, the PM said India is fortunate to be the land where Prince Siddhartha became Gautam Buddha. And from where the light of his spiritual message, the light of Buddhism, spread all over the world. Generations of monks, spiritual leaders, scholars and seekers have burnt that flame bright in Bhutan. They also nurtured the special bond between India and Bhutan.

The PM Modi also referred to his book 'Exam Warriors' during the speech. "A few days back, my good friend, Prime Minister Doctor Tshering wrote a Facebook post that touched my heart. In that post, he mentioned about Exam Warriors, and just now also a student mentioned that book. Exam Warriors, a book I wrote about how to face exams without stress," he said.

"Everyone faces exams in schools and colleges and also in the larger classroom of life. Can I tell you something? Much of what I wrote in Exam Warriors is influenced by the teachings of Lord Buddha. Particularly, the importance of positivity, overcoming fear and living in oneness, be it with the present moment or with mother Nature. You are born in this great land."

Therefore, these traits come naturally to you and shape your personality. "When I was young, the search for these traits took me all the way to the Himalayas! As children of this blessed soil, I am confident that you will contribute to finding solutions to the problems of our world."

He said that India-Bhutan cooperation in hydro-power and energy is exemplary. But the real source of power and energy of this relationship are our people. So, it is people first, and people will always be at the centre of this relationship. This spirit is clearly seen in the outcomes of this visit. Going beyond the traditional sectors of cooperation, we are seeking to cooperate extensively in new frontiers, from schools to space, digital payments to disaster management, he said.

"Another example is the frontiers of space. At this very moment, India's second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 is on the way to the moon. By 2022 we intend to place an Indian in space, on an Indian spacecraft. All these are the results of India's own achievements. For us, the space programme is not just a matter of national pride. It is a vital instrument of national development and global cooperation."

Our cooperation in all these sectors will have a direct impact on young friends like you. Let me give some examples. In this day and age, it is crucial to connect scholars and academics beyond borders, so that creativity and talent of our students bring them at par with the best in the world. Cooperation between India's National Knowledge Network and Bhutan's DrukREN, which became a reality yesterday, will serve this purpose. It will provide secure and fast connectivity between our universities, research institutions etc. I urge you all to make full use of this facility, the PM said.