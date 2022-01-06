PM Modi's security breach: What we know so far, 5 points

Months ahead of the 2022 state assemble elections in Punjab, a security breach incident involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked massive uproar and a political war of words. The Supreme Court is set to hear in the matter tomorrow (January 7). Here’s what has happened in the matter so far.

PM security breach, 5 points

1. What happened on Wednesday morning?

On Wednesday (January 7), PM Modi was enroute to a BJP rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur when his convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes due to a protest blocking the road ahead. The site of the incident a flyover near the Piarenana village on the Moga-Ferozepur was clear till around 11 am when some 50 protesting farmers led by union leader Surjeet Singh Phool came on to the road.

The incident took place just 30 kilometres from the Pakistan border and some protestors came as close as 150 meters to the PM’s convoy. The Special Protection Group (SPG) strategically parked vehicles around the PM’s car to give security cover.

The PM’s cavalcade was then turned back to the Bhatinda Airport and the rally was cancelled.

2. ‘Thank your CM’: PM Modi after security breach

After having to return mid-way due to the ‘major security lapse’, PM Modi reportedly told officials at the Bhatinda airport to thank Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya,” PM Modi told officials on his return to Bhatinda airport, news agency ANI tweeted.

3. Home Ministry blames Punjab government

Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on the incident and sought detailed reports from the Punjab government on the incident which led to the cancellation of PM’s scheduled event. The MHA blamed the Congress government in Punjab over the security lapse. The MHA statement said, “Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport.”

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret but refuted allegations of a security lapse. In a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday, CM Channi said, "I express regret that PM Modi had to return during his visit to Ferozepur district today. We respect our Prime Minister. We had asked them (PMO) to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions and protests. We had no information of his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sudden route change. There was no security lapse during the PM visit.”

High-level probe committee formed

As stated by CM Channi in his press conference, the Punjab government formed a high-level committee on Thursday to investigate the security lapses during PM Modi's visit to Ferozepur. The committee comprising comprise Justice (Retd) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma will submit its report in three days.

Supreme Court hearing on PM security breach

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court to hold the state’s Director-General of Police and the Chief Secretary responsible for the security lapse and order their suspension till action is decided. The petitioner said in the plea that “It has to be ensured this doesn't happen again.” Chief Justice NV Ramana will hear the matter on Friday (January 7).