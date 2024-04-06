PM Narendra Modi's Ghaziabad roadshow today: Traffic advisory issued, check restrictions

Twitter
BJP's campaign in western Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be launched by Modi with this roadshow.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 04:17 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
The entire city of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, will be covered by a massive roadshow led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 6. BJP's campaign in western Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be launched by Modi with this roadshow. Additionally, a traffic police advisory asking commuters to stay off specific routes for the day was issued by the Ghaziabad traffic police service.

From Chaudhary Mod in Gandhi Nagar, Ghaziabad, to Maliwara Chowk in Naya Ganj, that is the route of Modi's roadshow. The prime minister will be holding a roadshow to raise support for Atul Garg, the BJP's candidate for the Lok Sabha, and more than two lakh people are anticipated to attend. According to the traffic advisory, the Ghaziabad Police intends to inspect each car entering the country.
 

Beginning at 1pm on April 6, all routes between Chaudhary Mod and Lal Kuan, Atmaram Steel and Diamond, Alt intersection and Meerut Tiraha, Tulsi Niketan and Karangate roundabout, Jalnigam T-point and Meerut trisection, Vasundhara Bridge and Mohannagar, and Seemapuri and Mohannagar will be completely closed to heavy and commercial vehicle traffic.The traffic police also stated that starting at 2:00 pm, city buses and public transportation will not be restricted in their movement, and starting at 3:30 pm, autos and e-rickshaws will not be permitted in various areas.

Private two- and four-wheel drive vehicles will not be permitted on Ghaziabad's fourteen main road segments on Saturday. 

These road stretches are - 

  1. Rakesh Marg to Chaudhary Morh
  2. Lohia Nagar Tiraha to Old Bus Stand
  3. RDC Bridge Hapur Chungi Side to Old Bus Stand
  4. Sihani Gate Police Station to Old Bus Stand
  5. Ghukna Mode to Meerut Tiraha
  6. Siddharth Vihar intersection to Meerut Tiraha
  7. Basant Chowk to Maliwara Chowk
  8. Ramte Ram Road to Maliwara Chowk
  9. Ramte Ram Road to Chaudhary Mode/Ghantaghar
  10. Gaushala to Dudhevshranath Temple
  11. Vijaynagar Dhobi Ghat Railway Bridge to Chaudhary Morh
  12. Meerut Tiraha U-turn to Hapur Tiraha
  13. Nandgram Tiraha to Meerut Tiraha
  14. Rotary Roundabout to Hindon River Metro station.

For the roadshow, parking has been arranged by the authorities at the Nehru Nagar auditorium. A drone-free zone has been established in the majority of Ghaziabad, and up to 6,000 police officers have been stationed throughout the city.
 

