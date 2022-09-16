Search icon
PM Narendra Modi's birthday: Tamil Nadu BJP announces gold rings for infants born tomorrow

The state's minister L Murugan has informed that the party has chosen RSRM hospital for the scheme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

Narendra Modi (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu unit has announced it will gift a gold ring to each infant born on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Under the scheme, 720 kilograms of fish will also be distributed.

The state's minister L Murugan has informed that the party has chosen RSRM hospital for the scheme. According to him, every ring will weigh 2 grams. He, however, said it isn't a freebie but the party just wants to welcome the infants.  

Per the local unit, it is expected that 10-15 children will be born on September 17 at the hospital. 

He further said to distribute fish, MK Stalin's constituency has been chosen. The aim of the exercise is to enhance the consumption of fish. 

Since Modi will become 72 years old, 720 kg of fish will be distributed, Hindustan reported. 

The party has planned several events for Modi's birthday. 

In Delhi, free medical camps, and blood donation camps will be organised. 

A special race will also be announced that will be flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah. 

