Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted the Congress in a series of posts on 'X'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, i.e., November 1, came down heavily upon the Congress party, stating that "making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible."

In a series of posts on 'X', PM Modi wrote, "The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people".

Targeting the Congress governments in states including -Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, the Prime Minister said that "the developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse."

"Their so-called Guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states. The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted", he posted.

Attacking the previous Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, PM Narendra Modi stated the party had "promised certain allowances which were never implanted for five years."

He also took a dig at the Congress's government in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, saying, "In Karnataka, Congress is busier in intra-party politics and loot instead of even bothering to deliver on development. Not only that, they are also going to rollback existing schemes. In Himachal Pradesh, salaries of Government workers is not paid on time. In Telangana, farmers are waiting for the waiver they promised."

The Prime Minister urged the people to stay "vigilant" against the party's "sponsored culture of fake promises".

"The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a Government that is stable, progress oriented and action driven", he said.

Notably, this comes after the grand old party submitted a "counter response" to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding alleged irregularities in the recently-concluded Haryana assembly polls.

Following ECI's dismissal of the Congress's claims of irregularities in conducting Haryana polls, the party claimed that "the election commission has given a clean chit to itself".

Meanwhile, the assembly polls for 288 legislative assembly seats in Maharashtra are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting to be held on November 24.