PM Narendra Modi returns to Delhi after successful Japan visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi early on Tuesday morning returned to New Delhi after concluding his two-day Japan visit.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2018, 09:31 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi early on Tuesday morning returned to New Delhi after concluding his two-day Japan visit.

India and Japan signed six agreements after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held talks in Tokyo on Monday.

After the 13th bilateral summit, both the sides also made two key announcements on defence and development projects.

In defence, it was agreed to establish a 22 dialogue mechanism between the Foreign Ministers and the Defence Ministers of the two countries to augment bilateral defence and strategic ties.

India and Japan also called upon Pakistan to "bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist attacks, including those of November 2008 in Mumbai and January 2016 in Pathankot" in a joint statement delivered after bilateral talks on Monday.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also wished Japan luck for hosting the Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo, the G-20 summit in Osaka in 2019 and Rugby World Cup in 2019.

India and Japan have also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to promote bilateral partnership in Indian traditional medicinal systems such as Ayurveda and Yoga under the rubric of Health Care and Wellness.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed an Indian Community Event during his visit. PM Modi, who held a series of meetings with top Japanese leaders and addressed the Indian community, hailed India's "tremendous progress" in the digital infrastructure. "1 GB is cheaper than a small bottle of cold drink. This data is becoming the tool for service delivery," he said in a statement. He also lauded the Indian diaspora for introducing Kabaddi and Cricket in Japan.

However, the highpoint of PM's visit was conclusion of the Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement worth $75 billion and Tokyo calling on Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks.

Sources said the currency swap arrangement would bring greater stability to foreign exchange and capital markets in India.

"This facility will not only enable the agreed amount of capital being available to India on tap, it would also help bring down the cost of capital for Indian entities while accessing foreign capital market," said an official source.

