PM Narendra Modi recalls Swami Sivananda's humble bow in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his weekly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' showered praises on the 126-year-old Padma Shri award winner Swami Sivananda. During his radio show on Sunday, PM Modi recalled the 126-year-old's humble bow upon meeting each other. During 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Narendra Modi said that he was 'shocked' to look at Swami Sivananda's agility.

PM Modi reiterate, "You all must have seen Swami Sivananda during the latest Padma Awards 2022. I was shocked after looking at the agility of the 126-year-old Yoga practitioner. When we came across each other, Swami Sivananda politely bowed down to greet me in the Nandi mudra. Reciprocating the gesture, even I promptly bowed to greet him." PM Modi said Swami Sivananda's life is an 'inspiration' for everyone.

He stated, "Swami Sivananda and his fitness at age 126 have become a major topic of discussion all across the country today. I have also read umpteen comments on social media where netizens have lauded him for being fit. Undoubtedly, Swami Sivananda's life is inspirational for everyone. I wish him long life. He has a burning passion for Yoga and he lives an extremely healthy lifestyle."

Before receiving the Padma Shri award, Swami Sivananda had very humbly bowed down first before PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. This modest gesture by him left everyone speechless as they appreciated it with a round of applause.

The 126-year-old Yoga instructor, Swami Sivananda was honoured with the Padma Shri award last Monday on March 21. His humbleness won many a hearts as he walked bare foot in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan amid a special standing ovation from all the dignitaries present at the event.

For his immense contribution in the field of Yogi, Swami Sivananda has received various awards including the Yoga Ratna Award in 2019 at Bengaluru. He was also the senior-most participant from the country at the yoga demonstration on June 21, the World Yoga Day in 2019.